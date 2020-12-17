Rigoberto Sanchez taking it “one day at a time” in return from cancer surgery

Getty Images

The Colts had punter Rigoberto Sanchez back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since he had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor a couple of weeks ago.

Sanchez was listed as a full participant in practice, but only said that he “laced up my cleats” and will be taking things “one day at a time” when he spoke with reporters after the session. He also said that doctors have told him positive things about his outlook on the medical front.

“As of now, it’s looking pretty good,” Sanchez said, via Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star. “The numbers are definitely lower. I’m not fully educated on it. Doctors definitely told me it’s looking pretty good. Obviously, I’m going to go one step at a time. It’s looking pretty good, thankfully.”

Head coach Frank Reich said there is a chance that Sanchez will play this weekend. Sanchez didn’t offer any predictions about that, but the fact that it’s in the cards is a good outcome given the discovery Sanchez made about his health late last month.