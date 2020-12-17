Sean Payton on Drew Brees: We’ll just see how this week goes

Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Brees was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, starting his 21-day window to practice. On Thursday, Saints head coach Sean Payton elaborated on what the team needs to see in order for Brees to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

“It’s pretty simple. It’s just functionality, strength, throwing without soreness. I mean there’s a process, and last week with the trainers he had one throwing day, then yesterday the same way,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “So it’s really (whether Brees is) asymptomatic, feeling good, strong, and like he can function and be an asset and play well.”

Payton was asked if the Saints are waiting for Brees to be medically cleared and responded, “No. I think everyone’s monitoring. Pay attention to it all.”

“We’ll just see how this week goes,” Payton added.

Taysom Hill is expected to start for the Saints again if Brees is unable to play. New Orleans has won three of its last four games since Brees suffered the ribs injury.