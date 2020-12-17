Sean Payton: We won’t “just hurrry” Drew Brees back

Getty Images

The Saints designated quarterback Drew Brees for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean he will be back in action when the team hosts the Chiefs on Sunday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton sent that message after the team practiced on Wednesday. Brees has missed the last four games after broken ribs and a punctured lung, and that layoff has Payton wanting to see quite a bit from the team’s longtime starter before he gets the green light to play again.

“We haven’t ruled anything just because we don’t have to,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “He’s got a ways to go still, and he’s someone we’re not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game. I think the significance of the injuries are such that you’ve gotta make sure he can function and feel confident.”

Taysom Hill has started while Brees has been out of action and the Saints have gone 3-1 in their last four games. After facing the Chiefs, they will have another game against the Vikings a week from Friday.