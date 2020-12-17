Stefon Diggs on departure from Minnesota: “[I]f you want to have success, you’ve got to catch the ball”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2020, 1:43 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Some believe that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because of quarterback Kirk Cousins; the fact that Diggs made his push to be traded on the same day the Vikings gave Cousins a $33 million contract bolstered that perception. In a new interview with ESPN.com, Diggs attributes his desire for a new team to a desire to catch the football.

“People have a common misconception that I don’t love my old team,” Diggs told Sam Borden of ESPN.com. “I have nothing but love and respect for those guys. But where they were and where they were headed . . . in my eyes, it wasn’t going to be in the best interest of my career. As a receiver, if you want to have success, you’ve got to catch the ball.”

Presumably, Diggs means that the Vikings were becoming a team that focused on the run, despite the huge investment in the quarterback position. Diggs also didn’t like what he was hearing from management.

“I’m not gonna say [they were] peeing on me and telling me that it’s raining,” Diggs said. “That’s a little bit harsh. . . .  But something like that. . . . Once you don’t have trust with a person, it’s hard to do business.”

Frankly, it’s hard to know with any certainty whether Diggs wanted out because the Vikings planned to skew toward the running game, or whether he’s creating that impression because it would be unseemly to say, for example, that he doesn’t believe in a quarterback in whom the team believes to the tune of $33 million per year. Regardless, Diggs didn’t think he’d get the ball thrown his way enough times, and he didn’t believe that was “in the best interest of my career.”

Looking at the numbers, Diggs may have become alarmed by a steep drop in targets from 149 in 2018 (9.9 per game for 15 games) to 94 in 2019 (6.2 per game for 15 games). That speaks to the changes made once Gary Kubiak arrived and began to influence the offense.

Currently, Diggs is getting the ball thrown his way, plenty; Diggs has been targeted 134 times in 13 games, an average of more than 10 per game. And the trade has worked out for the Bills. It also has worked out for the Vikings, who have a future star in receiver Justin Jefferson.

Unless and until Jefferson does the math and realizes he has been targeted, on average, 7.07 times per game.

18 responses to “Stefon Diggs on departure from Minnesota: “[I]f you want to have success, you’ve got to catch the ball”

  2. All I know is I am glad he is a Buffalo Bill.I actually wanted the Bills to trade for him a year earlier.

  3. And if Dalvin Cook didn’t get his carries, then he would be upset..it seems egos are much more prevalent in wide receivers.both are all pro players.i wish the Miracle catch man the best,but I’ll take the peace with Jefferson

  4. “It also has worked out for the Vikings, who have a future star in receiver Justin Jefferson.”
    ———————

    What do you mean “future” star? His rookie year production is already surpassing whatever Diggs did in Minnesota in both yards and TDs. And will cost $40m LESS over the next four years.

  5. The reality is (and I’m a little amazed the Diggs does not understand this as a football player) the Vikings with their current personnel (and lack therof) are BEST suited to win as a “run first” team.
    They have a poor pass blocking O-line
    This results in Cousins (who needs a clean pocket) having little time to throw
    With all the injures they have had on defense, the need to control the ball to protect the defense.
    This worked in wins over GB, Detroit, Chicago (and SHOULD Have over TB)

    If Diggs was in Minny this year, he would have been pouting and taking his helmet off and skipping practice and whining that he “just wants to win”

    His QB being battered with no time to throw it to his ridiculously deep routes be damned….

  6. It seems like it was in the best interest for everyone. Cousins and Kubiak aren’t going anywhere.

  8. It’s only a matter of time until Jefferson gets tired of embracing the suck and starts working his way out of Minnesota too.
    You can only take so much of that losing culture they foster over there, until you begin to yearn for more.
    Something more. Anything

    Especially after those sideline tiffs Cousins is always getting into with his teammates, just ask Thielen and Cook.
    Just a terrible, garbage team from top to bottom.
    Can’t even wrap up that charity playoff spot the NFL added this year. 🤣

  9. Saved 40 million, got a better receiver on a rookie deal, extra draft picks and got rid of a malcontent…now that’s how a World Class organization runs a team…

  10. Its simple – Money: Diggs contract has 9 million dollars in escalators based off catches and yards. He didn’t think he would get that money with a run based offense and Thielen on the team.
    In pro sports it always about the money

  11. Oh for the days when the Vikes were a force, making several SBs, HC Bud Grant in subfreezing temperatures in short sleeves exuding calm will and toughness. Now the Vikes celebrate a single victory over the Pack as their ticket to Disneyland.

  12. What a bad move. He could have stayed with the Vikings and made a consistent run deep into the playoffs like they usually do.

  14. Diggs is a great player and I appreciate everything he did for the Vikings, but I don’t miss him.

  15. Diggs is a good player, but it took diggs 5 years in the league to equal or best as many receiving yards jefferson has in his rookie season not to mention jefferson didnt even crack the starting line up till week 3. People can crack on cousins all they want but facts are cousins is going to throw for over 30 tds an close if not over 4k in yards. The vikings saved a boat load of cash trading diggs an got a player his equal so far plus other draft picks…i think its a win win for both teams an leave it at that.

  16. The Bills are winning because they have an elite QB. Diggs was smart if he left Minnesota because he thought it was futile with Cousins. He would be correct. But anyone can catch the ball. Not anyone can throw the ball. If you put Josh Allen on the Vikings, they’d be winning.

  17. Wait…They are paying Cousins $33 million a year! Wow, that is why there team is made up of rookies.

