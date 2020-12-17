Texans place Hjalte Froholdt on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Texans placed offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to the league’s transactions report Thursday.

The team’s injury report this week has listed Froholdt as a non-participant for non-injury reasons.

He played eight games for the Patriots earlier this season, seeing action on 61 offensive snaps and 31 on special teams.

The Patriots, who made him a fourth-round choice out of Arkansas in 2019, waived Froholdt on Nov. 22, and the Texans claimed him.

Froholdt, a native of Denmark, had a shoulder injury that kept him out his rookie season.