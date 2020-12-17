Washington puts Deshazor Everett on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team will be without safety Deshazor Everett for the rest of the regular season.

Everett was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. That will keep him out for at least three games and leave him eligible to return for a potential playoff game.

He suffered a chest injury in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers and posted a picture of himself from the hospital before the move was announced. Per multiple reports, Everett had surgery to address the injury.

Everett took on a larger role after Landon Collins‘ season-ending injury. He started the last six games he played and has 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Kam Curl, Troy Apke, and Jeremy Reaves are the other safeties on the active roster in Washington.