Yannick Ngakoue: I had my time with Jags, going to treat Sunday like another game

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew said this week that he thinks Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is “going to be out for blood” in his first game against Jacksonville since he was traded in the offseason.

That trade sent him to the Vikings and Ngakoue wouldn’t have had a chance to face his first NFL team if not for a midseason trade that sent him to the Ravens. While Minshew thinks that opportunity will get something extra out of Ngakoue, the defensive end insists that he’ll be treating it like any other game.

“At the end of the day, I had my time with Jacksonville and that’s not a secret. I’m just going to treat it like another game, another Sunday,” Ngakoue said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Ngakoue had five sacks in six games with the Vikings and has added one more in his seven games with the Ravens. Adding to that total would be a good way to help his new team improve their playoff odds by beating his old one.