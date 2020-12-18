49ers will play Week 17 home game in Arizona

Getty Images

The 49ers have played their last two home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and they will remain there for their Week 17 finale.

Santa Clara County issued a ban on contact sports as part of protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 that was to run through December 21, which led the 49ers to move their operations to Arizona for the last few weeks. They’ll remain there for the rest of the season because the county has extended their order through January 8.

The 49ers will play in Dallas this weekend and then face the Cardinals as the road team in their temporary home in Week 16. Many players will have family members waiting for them when they get back from Dallas.

“It feels like a lot of the families are coming in this weekend,” General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “They’re all going to test in when we’re gone so we can see them when we get back. That will be a big lift to the guys.”

The 49ers will face the Seahawks in Week 17 and there are not likely to be any playoff games on the docket beyond that point.