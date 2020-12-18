Aaron Donald on Sam Darnold: I think he’s a good quarterback

Getty Images

Aaron Donald is 3.0 sacks away from tying the Leonard Little’s Rams franchise record of 87.5. With five career games of at least 3.0 sacks, Donald could get there this weekend against the Jets.

Donald had some complimentary words for his upcoming target, Sam Darnold, in his Thursday press conference.

“Obviously, they’re not playing how they want to play, but I think he’s a good quarterback,” Donald said. “He’s really mobile. He can move, make things happen with his feet and get out of trouble. It looks like he’s strong. I’ve seen a couple times when it looked like he was about to get sacked, but he was able to break out and make something happen.”

Darnold is No. 33 of 35 among qualified passers with a 58.4 completion percentage. He’s thrown for 1,560 yards with five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Donald currently leads the league with 12.5 sacks, recording one in each of the last three games.