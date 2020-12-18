Al Michaels will miss Sunday Night Football due to COVID-19 safety protocols

Getty Images

Al Michaels will not be in the booth with Cris Collinsworth for Sunday night’s game between the Browns and Giants.

NBC Sports announced on Friday that Michaels has not been cleared to work the game due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Mike Tirico will join Collinsworth to call the game with Michele Tafoya also on hand as the sideline reporter.

“I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said in a statement.

Liam McHugh will host Football Night in America with the usual team of Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms, and PFT’s Mike Florio recapping all of the biggest developments from Sunday’s games. Steve Kornacki of NBC News will also return for a look at the latest playoff probabilities.