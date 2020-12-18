Anthony Lynn on Michael Badgley: We were in a dome and he didn’t kick well

Getty Images

The Chargers defeated the Raiders on Thursday in overtime, but they arguably should have finished the game in regulation.

Kicker Michael Badgley had two chances late in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles a three-point lead, but couldn’t get it done. He missed a 47-yard attempt wide left with 3:44 left. Then after cornerback Chris Harris intercepted quarterback Marcus Mariota, Badgley sent a 51-yard attempt wide left with 58 seconds on the clock.

Badgley’s had a rough season, hitting only 69 percent of his field goals. But after a pair of misses in the Chargers’ 45-0 loss to the Patriots in Week 13, Badgley connected on all four of his kicks in last week’s win over the Falcons — including a game-winning, 43-yard attempt as time expired.

“I would love to know what’s going on in his head right now,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said postgame, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “I know last week he kicked the game-winner. I thought he got his swag back. I thought he was over the hump and he didn’t kick well today. Just that simple. We’re in a dome and he didn’t kick well today.”

With just two games left, the Chargers may not bring in another kicker in 2020. But after his performance this season, Los Angeles seems likely to at least have competition for Badgley in 2021.