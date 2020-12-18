Antonio Gibson could join Alex Smith in missing Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Washington won’t have quarterback Alex Smith on Sunday against the Seahawks. The team ruled him out with the calf injury that forced Smith to exit last week’s game against the 49ers late in the first half.

Smith had hoped to play, and Washington had hoped he could play. But Smith felt tightness as he went through some of the drills, coach Ron Rivera said, according to the team website, and the team decided “not to push him any further.”

Dwayne Haskins, who replaced Smith on Sunday, will make his first start since Week 4.

Unfortunately for Haskins, it does not appear Washington will have its starting running back for the game.

The team lists Antonio Gibson as doubtful with turf toe. Gibson injured his toe in the first quarter of Washington’s Week 13 victory over the Steelers and missed last week’s game.

Gibson has 892 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.

“It is complicated for a running back because he’s got to plant, cut, turn,” Rivera said Thursday. “I think the big toe — that’s where his power and energy that he runs with comes up. We’re hoping for the best.”

Washington also won’t have two starters on defense, with the team ruling out linebackers Cole Holcomb (concussion) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle).