Baker Mayfield: Browns will try to beat Giants for Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Sunday night’s game between the Browns and Giants contains plenty of intriguing tentacles. One would have been far more intriguing if he were able to play.

In early 2019, the Giants abruptly traded receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. Even with OBJ on IR due to a torn ACL, the Browns find extra motivation in that transaction.

“[T]his one would mean a ton to him,” Mayfield told reporters earlier this week. “Not necessarily in a revenge way, but whenever you play a team that you are familiar with — I had the same thing in college going back and playing Texas Tech — it means a lot to you. We are going to play for him because he is one of our guys so we need to do that.”

Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech, but he was able to later play Texas Tech. Beckham is missing the chance to play the Giants.

The Browns don’t really need extra motivation to beat the Giants beyond Cleveland’s basic desire to get to 10 wins and the playoffs. But they’re getting it from Beckham, reconfirming the fact that NFL teams always look for anything and everything they can find to give them an extra boost of desire to win any/every given game.