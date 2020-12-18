Bears list Jimmy Graham, Khalil Mack as questionable

Getty Images

Tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker Khalil Mack helped the Bears snap a losing streak last Sunday, but they’re not certain to be in the lineup to help them try to start a winning streak this weekend.

Graham was limited in practice by a hip injury the last two days and he has been listed as questionable to face the Vikings. Mack didn’t practice on Thursday, but returned for a limited session on Friday. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and has the same designation as Graham.

Mack was listed as questionable last week as well, but had a sack and a forced fumble in the 36-7 win over the Texans. Graham had a touchdown catch in the win.

Cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) is the only Bears player ruled out. Safety Deon Bush (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), and linebacker James Vaughters (knee) are listed as questionable.