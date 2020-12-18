Bills still could host fans for the playoffs

Getty Images

As the Bills close in on their first AFC East title since 1995, the Bills also may be hosting their first playoff game since 1996. And there’s still a chance fans will be able to witness it.

Via WGRZ.com, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that his administration is still looking into the possibility of having fans attend postseason games.

Cuomo added that the decision ultimately will be made by Dr. Howard Zucker, who served as the New York Commissioner of Health. The final decision hinges on the local infection rates when early January rolls around.

The Bills have had no fans present for any regular-season games in 2020.

Cuomo added that he “would love nothing more, on a personal level” than for Bills fans to be able to participate in the moment. Given the uncontained nature of the virus, however, this seems like nothing more than an implausible possibility at this point.