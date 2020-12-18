Brandon Aiyuk has a chance to break one of Jerry Rice’s records

USA TODAY Sports

Most of the records set during the stellar career of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice are unbreakable. One of his less unbreakable records could be broken.

As noted by Kelana Martin of 49ers.com, receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a chance to eclipse Rice’s franchise rookie receiving record. Set 35 years ago, the high-water mark is 927 yards. Aiyuk has 660 yards, despite appearing in only 10 games.

Aiyuk needs 267 yards to catch Rice, an average of 89 yards per game.

It won’t be easy for Aiyuk. But even if he doesn’t catch Rice, Aiyuk has proven the 49ers right for making him a first-round draft pick. Paired with 2019 second-rounder Deebo Samuel, the 49ers have a great duo in place at the position, for years to come.