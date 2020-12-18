Brandon McManus named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFLPA has named Broncos kicker Brandon McManus their Community MVP for this week.

McManus is being recognized for launching a relief program for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through his Project McManus foundation. The effort provided $15,000 to three Colorado restaurants struggling to make it through these challenging times and $15,000 to cover overdue rent or mortgage payments for single-parent households and mothers affected by domestic abuse.

“I am humbled and honored to be named Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP,” McManus said in a statement. “My foundation and I strive to find impactful ways to impact families, businesses and youth facing hardship. . . . I will make it my mission to continue to support those in need and leave our communities in a better place than they were before.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to McManus’ foundation and the kicker will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.