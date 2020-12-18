Broncos cancel Friday walkthrough after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

The Broncos won’t be having a final walkthrough on Friday before facing the Bills on Saturday.

The team announced that they have canceled the planned session as a precaution after a staff member at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. They will do all their work remotely for the rest of the day.

No changes have been made to plans for Saturday’s game. The Bills are traveling to Denver for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Kicker Brandon McManus is the only Broncos player currently on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was a close contact of someone outside the organization who tested positive and he is not expected to play against Buffalo.