Broncos promote former XFL kicker Taylor Russolino

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday he didn’t expect to have kicker Brandon McManus back from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play Saturday. That indeed appears to be the case.

The Broncos have elevated kicker Taylor Russolino from the practice squad as a standard elevation, with linebacker Josh Watson being promoted from the practice squad as the COVID-19 replacement.

The Broncos placed McManus on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

Russolino has never kicked in a regular-season NFL game, but he has experience playing in the AFL, CFL and XFL. He made a 58-yearder during the XFL’s season this spring.

The Broncos signed him to their practice squad earlier this month.

Watson previously was elevated for seven games and has played 143 special teams snaps this season.