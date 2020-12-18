Buccaneers activate kicking specialists from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that the Buccaneers would get their kicking specialists off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Falcons and their change in status became official on Friday.

Kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner were all taken off the reserve list and put on the active roster.

The players were placed on the list Tuesday after one of them reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The other two were placed on the list as close contacts of that player, but Thursday’s report said the positive test was a false one and repeated negative tests left all three men clear to return to action.

Running back Ronald Jones is the only player currently on the Buccaneers’ COVID-19 reserve list.