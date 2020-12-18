Bucs’ Donovan Smith out after COVID-19 close contact

Getty Images

Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith has started every game this season, but he won’t be on the field on Sunday.

Smith revealed today that he is isolating after being exposed to COVID-19.

“I had a close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” Smith said in a statement. “As per the NFL’s new intensive protocols, I am now in a self-quarantine and will unfortunately not be available for this Sunday’s game in Atlanta. I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff.”

Smith has played 98 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps this season. Josh Wells, who started the one game Smith missed last season, will likely start again on Sunday.