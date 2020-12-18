Bucs promote Greg Joseph, Ted Larsen, sign Dustin Colquitt to practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers removed their three specialists from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, but they are covering their bases ahead of Sunday’s game.

Not long after activating punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿, kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ and long snapper ﻿Zach Triner, the team announced other special teams moves.

The Bucs promoted kicker ﻿Greg Joseph﻿ from the practice squad along with guard ﻿Ted Larsen as COVID-19 replacements. Both are available to play against the Falcons.

Tampa Bay signed punter Dustin Colquitt and long snapper Garrison Sanborn to their practice squad.

Joseph has spent the season on the Bucs’ practice squad. He has played in 16 regular-season games in his career with stints in Tennessee and Cleveland.

Joseph has made 17 of his20 field goal attempts and 34 of 38 extra point tries.

Colquitt spent five games with the Steelers earlier this season before they cut him. He averaged 43.1 yards on 20 attempts.

Colquitt spent 15 years with the Chiefs after they made him a third-round draft choice.

Sanborn spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons handling the Bucs’ long-snapping duties. He spent his first eight seasons with the Bills and did not miss a game during his first decade in the NFL.

He played three games with the 49ers last season.