Carlos Dunlap, Brandon Shell questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Seattle listed four players as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington including defensive end Carlos Dunalp and starting right tackle Brandon Shell.

Dunlap (foot) did not play in the Seahawks’ victory last week over the Jets. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

Shell (ankle) did not practice all week. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, head coach Pete Carroll called both Dunlap game-day decisions.

Carroll also noted running back Rashaad Penny, tight end Greg Olsen, and cornerback Quinton Dunbar made it through the practice week, as each return from IR. But Carroll did not definitively say whether any of the three would play on Sunday.

The Seahawks also listed safety Damarious Randall (foot) and cornerback Jayson Stanley (shoulder) as questionable. Seattle declared running back Travis Homer (knee), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (groin), and offensive lineman Phil Haynes (groin) out.