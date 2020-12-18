Christian Darrisaw declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Getty Images

One of the nation’s top offensive tackles is heading for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Christian Darrisaw announced on Friday that he will forego his final year of eligibility at Virginia Tech in order to throw his name into the draft pool.

Darrisaw took over as the school’s starting left tackle as a true freshman and remained in the job for the remainder of his time with the Hokies. He made 34 starts over the last three seasons.

Oregon’s Penei Sewell is widely considered to be the top tackle in this year’s draft class and many expect he will be the first non-quarterback to come off the board in April. Darrisaw isn’t far behind him on the list of tackles, although there’s less consensus on where he’ll be selected.