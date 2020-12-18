Comparing Jon Gruden to every other NFL coach

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, given last night’s loss to the Chargers, most likely will complete his third season back with the Raiders without a single playoff berth. His performance since winning Super Bowl XXXVII — a record of 63-78 in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason — speaks for itself.

Any other coach would be facing serious questions about his job security. Raiders owner Mark Davis, who seems to regard Gruden the same way Costanza idolized Tony, won’t be firing Gruden or even considering it. It’s a great gig for Gruden to face no internal scrutiny.

But that doesn’t insulate him from external scrutiny. Today’s PFT Live featured a new game. A simple game. We compared Gruden to every non-interim coach in the NFL, posing the question of whether Gruden is better, worse, or the same as each guy.

The product appears in the attached video. The end result was not great for Gruden, who for some reason brought note cards to his post-game press conference.