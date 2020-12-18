Comparing Jon Gruden to every other NFL coach

Posted by Mike Florio on December 18, 2020, 11:02 AM EST
Raiders coach Jon Gruden, given last night’s loss to the Chargers, most likely will complete his third season back with the Raiders without a single playoff berth. His performance since winning Super Bowl XXXVII — a record of 63-78 in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason — speaks for itself.

Any other coach would be facing serious questions about his job security. Raiders owner Mark Davis, who seems to regard Gruden the same way Costanza idolized Tony, won’t be firing Gruden or even considering it. It’s a great gig for Gruden to face no internal scrutiny.

But that doesn’t insulate him from external scrutiny. Today’s PFT Live featured a new game. A simple game. We compared Gruden to every non-interim coach in the NFL, posing the question of whether Gruden is better, worse, or the same as each guy.

The product appears in the attached video. The end result was not great for Gruden, who for some reason brought note cards to his post-game press conference.

  3. He deserves to be questioned at this point. It’s not so much the play calling and the offense, it’s the buffoonery of trading Cooper and Mack, and largely wasting that return and cap space, and the rest of the draft selections. Turned Mack in to Jacobs and Arnette, Cooper into Abram, and then foolishly draft the 3rd or 4th best receiver in this year. By the time he and Mayock figure out the defense, it will be year 7 of this experiment.

  4. Overrated.

    Gruden beat a Gruden-built Raiders in the SB with a Dungy-built Tampa squad. And sure, he build a team good enough to get to the SB, but that was a one-and-done squad. Years ago.

  6. Always EXCUSES with Gruden! Yet Chargers win with a “Rookie QB”, and Missing ELITE starters Derwin James, Melvin Ingram, Bryan Bulaga, Mike Pouncey and WR’s Keenan Allen & Mike Williams severely limited. Chargers still WIN! Gruden’s All Talk. No Substance.

  9. Gruden is more of an obnoxious clown than a legitimate “top tier HC”. Basically on a par with Rex Ryan and Hue Jackson as a HC. Amazing how some people think that he’s actually better than Art Shell and Jack Del Rio as a HC but the records indicate otherwise!!

  10. I don’t think that comparison is good considering he stopped coaching for a long time. He dismantled Oakland in hopes of building the team and they continue to make strides. If LV doesn’t do well next year or in 2022 it I would agree he has been unsuccessful. I think the problem is coaches are given 2-3 seasons to be a success when it takes more time.

  11. #Raiders went 2 for 7 (28.6%) on 3rd down last night when needing 3 yds or less. League avg. is 62.4%. The plays:
    Carr inc Renfrow 3rd and 3
    Carr sack 3rd and goal from 2
    Jacobs -1 3rd and 1
    Jacobs 0 3rd and 2
    Jacobs 0 3rd and 1
    Mariota 2-yd TD run
    Ingold 2 on 3rd and 1

  12. Since NFL expanded the playoffs to 12 teams in 1990, 140 teams have started the season 6-3. 74% of those teams (103) made the playoffs. If #Raiders miss the playoffs this season, Jon Gruden will be the 1st coach to do that 3 times after a 6-3 start (also 1998 in Oak, 2008 in TB)

  13. Out of the 81 coaches in Super Bowl era who have coached more than 25 December games in the regular season, Jon Gruden’s .377 win % (23-38) ranks 76th. He’s ahead of John McKay, Jim Haslett, Leeman Bennett, Herm Edwards and Romeo Crennel……

  14. #Raiders playoff chances down to 2% per
    @fivethirtyeight
    in coach Jon Gruden’s 3rd season. The last coach to win a Super Bowl w/ a team after missing the playoffs his 1st 3 seasons with the franchise was Chuck Noll with the 1970s Steelers

  15. Gruden’s other BIG mistake comes in overtime.

    Kicking the field goal there cost the #Raiders over 10% pre-snap GWC.

    A made field goal doesn’t win the game.

    A failed touchdown attempt results in bad field position for Los Angeles.

  18. With the loss last night, Jon Gruden’s regular season record as #Raiders coach falls to 56-54. That’s now the most losses in team history. He had been tied with Tom Flores, who was 83-53 w/ 2 Super Bowl wins

  19. Does every other coach have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Juggernaut in their division?

    This is like saying “Man, that Larry Brown never could win the division when he coached the Pacers, he’s terrible” and not even considering that Michael Jordan was in Chicago.

  20. So, I watched the show this morning. I agree with most of the views. But I’m having a hard time with the Nagy comparison. Although Nagy hasn’t been the best, he’s far better than Gruden. Nagy has yet to post a losing record and made it to the playoffs his first year. This is Nagy’s 3rd year and probably the first losing season. Hardly compares to Gruden who hasn’t done nearly as good. Also, due to Ted Thompson and Ryan Pace (Both Should be fired) the Bears/Nagy have not had a #1 pick yet. So, I’d pump the breaks on the to early to tell criticism until this draft, Hopefully Nagy get’s to pick the next QB.

  22. Gruden has celebrity power and that’s about it. He is vastly overrated as a HC and for the Raiders John Rauch, Art Shell and Jack Del Rio were all better HCs (I won’t even mention the great John Madden & Tom Flores). In Gruden’s first Raiders stint he didn’t even produce a winning record until his 3rd season whereas Shell and Del Rio both went 12-4 in their second season. His record in Tampa after the initial Super Bowl in Tampa speaks for itself. In his second Raiders stint he systematically dismantled a competitive team coming off of some problems (Donald Penn holdout; Todd Downing disaster replacing Bill Musgrave at Carr’s insistence; forcing of Marshawn Lynch onto the roster) that were ALL correctable without hiring a new HC and blowing up the team.

    As for Gruden vs. the rest of the league? Why is it that despite circulating his name in the media for HC jobs for almost 10 years, it was only the Raiders who seriously wanted him? Well his record in his 2nd stint is 18-28 which is inferior to just about every other HC over the same period was utterly predictable based on his previous track record. It would put virtually any other HC in danger of losing his job but the “coaching legend” is an exception. That’s because Son-of-Al is enamored with glitz and in stark contrast to Al Davis cares more about publicity stunts and celeb power than putting a winning product on the field. So ultimately the Raiders problems lie not so much with Gruden who took advantage of this but with the idiot owner who inflicted him on the team.

  23. … I agree that it doesn’t matter if he’s a good coach because Mark Davis sees Gruden as a marketing tool. I don’t know how long that shine will last before it wears off, but there it is. In 2011, the year Al Davis passed away during the NFL season, Hugh Jackson was the Raiders head coach. I loved his swagger. But after they lost Jason Campbell to injury and gave up huge draft picks in the Carson Palmer trade, the Raiders faded down the stretch under Jackson and finished at 8-8. He was fired. Was that fair? No. Jackson was an up and coming head coach. I was sorry to see him go. He finally landed in Cleveland and got his chance. He was fired after going 3-36! 3-36! Back to Gruden – does he deserve his job? Are we comparing him to other coaches, other Raider coaches, or to his own history? Or are we just sick of Gruden’s mug and (virtual) press conferences?

  24. Not all coaches get the luxury of a hall of fame QB that are protected by the league and game rules, and these coaches have to grind to earn wins.

  25. murphyslaw40 says:
    December 18, 2020 at 11:52 am
    Does every other coach have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Juggernaut in their division?

    This is like saying “Man, that Larry Brown never could win the division when he coached the Pacers, he’s terrible” and not even considering that Michael Jordan was in Chicago.
    —-

    I agree. The NFL needs to stop making the Raiders play the Chiefs 16 times a year.

  26. Osman Dirie says:
    December 18, 2020 at 11:12 am
    He deserves to be questioned at this point. It’s not so much the play calling and the offense, it’s the buffoonery of trading Cooper and Mack, and largely wasting that return and cap space, and the rest of the draft selections. Turned Mack in to Jacobs and Arnette, Cooper into Abram, and then foolishly draft the 3rd or 4th best receiver in this year. By the time he and Mayock figure out the defense, it will be year 7 of this experiment.

    1 3 Rate This
    Haven’t Coopers and Mack’s current teams been doing about the same as the Raiders or worse ? Those teams way over spent on those two.

  27. Look at the coaching staff and the record they have with a talented roster that beat him yesterday.. Case closed.

  28. Gruden has proven only that he’s a middle of the road HC. His Super Bowl win was good timing in that the roster was already stacked and the perfect opponent dropped into their lap (they already knew every play that was to be called and what the gameplan pretty much was). His record past that point shows nothing to support he’s anything more.

  29. I actually don’t think Gruden has performed badly considering the roster he inherited, but I agree that the pressure to get over the hump should be increasing.

    Still, far too many losing clubs don’t have enough patience with coaches’ efforts to turn bad teams around. The well-run franchises always have a good amount of continuity. Imagine firing a coach after 2-3 years, and now many of the players the previous regime acquired get traded for dimes on the dollar, cut or just not resigned because they don’t fit the new regime’s offensive/defensive schemes. That’s how bad teams stay bad.

  30. There is no comparison to other coaches because absolutely nobody else signs coaches to fully guaranteed, decade-long contracts. That was a Mark Davis special.

  31. they had a decade of revolving door coaches and sub .500 seasons til Jack Del Rio got them on the right track. They shouldnt’ve fired Del Rio so hastily and they shouldnt rush Gruden out the door. This year’s Raiders team (7 8 or 9 wins)is still pretty good compared to what we’re used to from them (4 5 or 6 wins).

