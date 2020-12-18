Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory proud that he never gave up on NFL return

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has had a rocky road through professional football. Numerous suspensions kept him off the field for long stretches of time and threatened to sink his career before it could show its promise.

But Gregory is back with the Cowboys after being reinstated after the first six weeks of the season from his latest suspension. And he couldn’t be happier to be back in the mix with Dallas.

“I would say just the fact I never gave up,” Gregory said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I had times where I doubted myself. I’ve had times where I wondered what life would be like without football.

“But the biggest thing for me, the biggest thing I’m proud of is I never gave up. At the end of the day, I believe this is the place I need to be, around the people that are here.”

Gregory has served four separate suspensions since being drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s been suspended for over three full seasons worth of games since then as issues off the field kept him away from performing on it. He now feels like he is better situated to handle the struggles he’s previously faced away from the game and is glad to be back performing for the Cowboys. He’s appeared in seven games since being reinstated and has 13 tackles and two sacks over that stretch.

“I think overall, I’ve had a pretty solid comeback,” Gregory said. “Obviously it came midway through the season, so I’m still even at this point kind of getting my feet under me. But I’m just continuing to get better in practice and hopefully putting that out on the field on game day.”