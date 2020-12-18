Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott as questionable

Getty Images

Jerry Jones expects Ezekiel Elliott to play. Mike McCarthy expects Ezekiel Elliott to play. Ezekiel Elliott expects Ezekiel Elliott to play.

Officially, however, the Cowboys list the running back as questionable.

Elliott has a calf injury that kept him out of practice all week.

“He’s a competitor, and he wants to be out there with his teammates barring something that he either just can’t go it’s certainly not anybody’s best interest to be out there,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday night.

The Cowboys ruled out cornerback Deante Burton (shoulder). They list cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee) and safety Xavier Woods (groin) as questionable.

The team added Woods to the injury report Thursday. He was limited Thursday and Friday.

The Cowboys will get their other starting safety, Donovan Wilson, back this week along with cornerback Anthony Brown.