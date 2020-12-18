Daniel Jones officially questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Giants have not yet indicated whether Daniel Jones will be able to start Sunday’s game against the Browns, but they have officially listed the quarterback questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Jones was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Last week, Jones was a full participant on Friday before starting against the Cardinals. If Jones is unable to play, backup Colt McCoy will start against the Browns.

Per Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, McCoy said Friday he would prefer to know “sooner than later” if he will be Sunday’s QB-1. McCoy also thought Jones looked good moving around on Friday.

The Giants also listed tight ends Evan Engram (calf) and Kaden Smith (knee) questionable. Engram appeared on Friday’s injury report for the first time this week.

New York declared cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) out.