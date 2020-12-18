Denzel Ward, Austin Hooper listed as questionable

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returned to practice this week after missing three games with a calf injury and said he has been “fighting hard to hurry up, get healthy and get back out there to play with my team.”

It’s not certain that Ward will be playing with his team against the Giants on Sunday. He was listed as limited in practice for the third straight day and is listed as questionable for the game.

Tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku has the same designation. Hooper missed Monday night’s game with a neck injury and joined Ward as a limited practice participant this week. Njoku was added to the injury report on Friday and did not practice with a knee injury.

Right guard Wyatt Teller has been ruled out with an ankle injury and safety Andrew Sendejo will miss the game with a concussion. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin Johnson (groin) are also listed as questionable.