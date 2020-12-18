Devonta Freeman designated for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants have opened the window for running back Devonta Freeman to return to action.

Freeman went on injured reserve last month with an ankle injury and the team announced on Friday that he’s been designated for return to the active roster. He can practice for the next three weeks and can be activated at any point.

Freeman also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list while on injured reserve, but was activated from that list on Thursday.

The Giants signed Freeman after Saquon Barkley‘s torn ACL and he had 54 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown in five games before his injury. He also had seven catches for 58 yards.

Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris have handled running back duties in his absence.