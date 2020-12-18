DK Metcalf closing in on Steve Largent’s single season receiving record with Seahawks

USA TODAY Sports

In just his second year in the NFL, DK Metcalf is within reach of breaking a 35-year old receiving record with the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf is just 107 yards shy of Steve Largent’s receiving yards record with three weeks left in the regular season. Largent, who was the league’s all-time leading wide receiver when he retired from the game after the 1989 season, had 1,287 yards for the Seahawks in 1985.

Metcalf is on pace to finish the season with 1,452 yards for Seattle.

Only four times in franchise history has a receiver had over 1,200 yards receiving in a season. Largent has three of those seasons (1985, 1981, 1979) with Koren Robinson the only other player to crack that threshold in 2002 with 1,240 yards. Largent also has five of the team’s 11 seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving.

Metcalf wore a Largent throwback jersey to his first game for the Seahawks last season as a rookie. He would break Largent’s record that day for the most receiving yards in a debut performance with 89 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Everybody talks about how great of a receiver he was, and he never dropped anything,” Metcalf said at the time, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “He’s the GOAT receiver in Seattle, so I’m just trying to be like him.”

Even with three games to spare, Metcalf has already set the mark for most receiving yards over the first two seasons of a career for the Seahawks. Metcalf has 2,080 yards on 127 receptions dating back to last season. He surpassed the previous mark held by Joey Galloway, who had 2,026 receiving yards in his first two seasons with Seattle in 1995-96. The 127 receptions is also the most over the first two years of a career. His 17 touchdowns are second only to Daryl Turner’s 23 in 1984-85.