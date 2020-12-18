Drew Brees to start Sunday vs. Chiefs

Getty Images

Drew Brees is back.

Brees, the Saints quarterback who has missed the last four games with broken ribs and a punctured lung, will return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Saints signaled that Brees was on the mend this week when they cleared him to return to practice from his stint on injured reserve, and he has apparently looked good enough in practice that they’re confident he’s good to go.

Without Brees, the Saints turned to Taysom Hill and won three of the four games Brees missed. Hill will presumably still be a part of the Saints’ offense on Sunday, but he’ll be back to his role of playing running back and receiver and getting snaps on special teams in addition to occasionally taking snaps at quarterback.

With the 12-1 Chiefs and 10-3 Saints both competing for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in their respective conferences, this may be the biggest game of the regular season, and a potential Super Bowl preview.