Eagles place Avonte Maddox and Jack Driscoll on IR, list Darius Slay questionable

Getty Images

The Eagles have placed cornerback Avonte Maddox and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll on injured reserve, the team announced on Friday.

Neither Maddox nor Driscoll practiced this week with knee injuries.

Maddox played 10 games in 2020, starting eight, making three passes defensed. Driscoll started four games in his rookie season, including the two against Green Bay and New Orleans.

Additionally, Philadelphia listed cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) as questionable for Sunday’s contest with Arizona after he was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (concussion) are also questionable.