Eric Fisher questionable, Mike Remmers doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

Most of the attention surrounding Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Saints has deservedly gone to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees.

The Saints will have Brees back behind center for the marquee matchup. But the Chiefs may be missing both of their offensive tackles.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (back) is questionable. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Fisher looked good in Friday’s session and was optimistic about the left tackle’s chance of playing.

However, right tackle Mike Remmers (back/neck) — who is filling in while Mitchell Schwartz remains on IR — is doubtful. Remmers did not practice at all this week.

The Chiefs also declared linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) and running back Darwin Thompson (illness) out.