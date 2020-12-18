Eric Kendricks and Kyle Rudolph out, Alexander Mattison questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings officially ruled linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) out for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Neither player practiced all week. Kendricks will miss his third consecutive game and Rudolph his second.

Kendricks has 107 total tackles, three interceptions, and six passes defensed in 11 games this year. Rudolph’s made 28 receptions for 334 yards with a touchdown.

But backup running back Alexander Mattison has a chance to return this week. He’s listed as questionable after undergoing an appendectomy earlier this month.

Mattison practiced for the first time since the surgery on Thursday. He’s rushed for 338 yards and a touchdown this season.