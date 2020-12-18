Ezekiel Elliott’s calf worse than last week, but Cowboys expect him to play

Getty Images

Running back Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t practiced this week because of a calf injury, but the Cowboys don’t expect to be without him against the 49ers on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that Elliott is “a little further away” from full strength than he was heading into the team’s game against the Bengals in Week 14. While that’s the case, McCarthy added that he plans to have Elliott in the lineup and that “all things look like he’s going to play in the game.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he also expects Elliott to play.

Elliott said Wednesday that he has to “work through the stiffness” every day and thinks the calf will probably remain an issue for the final weeks of the season.

It has been a lackluster season for Elliott, who is averaging the fewest yards per carry and yards per game of his professional career. The calf injury is unlikely to help find a way to put a happy ending on the season.