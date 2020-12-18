Falcons interview Rick Smith, Anthony Robinson for G.M. position

The Falcons have had a vacancy at General Manager since Thomas Dimitroff was fired earlier this year. On Friday night, the Falcons announced that two candidates have interviewed for the position.

Former Texans G.M. Rick Smith and Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson interviewed for the job on Friday.

Robinson has worked in the Falcons’ personnel department for 13 seasons. He has spent two years in his current role.

The interview, the first two to be conducted by the Falcons, were conducted virtually, per league mandate.

The Falcons hired Dimitroff for the position in 2008. The Falcons also are looking for a new coach. Presumably, they’ll hire a G.M. before they hire a coach.