Florida State DT Marvin Wilson declares for NFL draft

Florida State star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson had a season-ending leg injury against Pittsburgh on Nov. 7.

He was eligible to return to FSU for another season or transfer elsewhere for a final year of eligibility. Not surprisingly, Wilson has opted to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

“I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft to pursue my dreams,” Wilson said in a social media post.

Wilson bypassed entering the 2020 draft, instead opting to return for his senior season. The Seminoles named him a team captain during the offseason, and Walter Camp listed Wilson on its preseason All-America team.

He finished 2020 with 17 tackles and a sack.

Wilson finishes his career with 109 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.