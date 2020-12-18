Freddie Kitchens on calling plays against Cleveland: It’s kind of ironic, but it’s the next game

Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens was the Browns head coach last year, fired after a 6-10 season that began with high expectations.

Now the Giants tight ends coach, Kitchens will be calling plays for New York against Cleveland on Sunday Night Football with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test.

“It’s kind of ironic,” Kitchens said of the situation on Friday, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “But truly, it’s just the next game.”

Because Garrett has been involved with the Giants’ virtual meetings, Kitchens said things have not been much different this week. That will change in the lead up to kickoff on Sunday night with Garrett not at the stadium. But Kitchens isn’t implementing anything new.

“Nothing’s changing with our offense. Our offense is our offense,” he said.

Kitchens may have downplayed it, but a victory against the Browns would probably feel a little sweeter — especially because it would likely keep New York’s playoff hopes alive in the NFC East.