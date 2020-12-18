George Kittle won’t play this Sunday

Getty Images

Tight end George Kittle was back on the practice field for the 49ers this week, but he won’t be in their lineup against the Cowboys on Sunday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Kittle won’t be activated from injured reserve this week. He said there’s a chance that Kittle could be back from his foot injury for the team’s Week 16 game against the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (knee) will also miss Sunday’s game. Shanahan said this week that Samuel will not play again in the regular season and the 49ers’ slim playoff hopes make it unlikely he’ll be back before the 2021 season.

Linebacker Fred Warner (stinger), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), and cornerback K'Waun Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable.