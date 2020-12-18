Giants reopen facility, will practice Friday

Getty Images

The Giants are set to get back to work on Friday.

The team shut its facility and canceled practice on Thursday after receiving word that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. They announced later in the day that no other members of the organization would have to quarantine as close contacts of Garrett and the results of Thursday’s testing have also come back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports there were no positive results in those tests. As a result, the Giants are back in the facility and will be able to practice ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Browns.

Garrett will not be with the team for that game and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays in his place. The Giants will also be missing cornerback James Bradberry because he was a high-risk close contact of someone outside the organization who tested positive for COVID-19.