Jamison Crowder questionable, Sam Ficken set to return

The 0-13 Jets have several players on injured reserve, but their 53-man roster is relatively healthy for Week 15.

New York will list only wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Crowder did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

In his second season with the Jets, Crowder has 42 receptions for 510 yards with five touchdowns.

Head coach Adam Gase also said Friday that barring a setback, kicker Sam Ficken will be activated off IR to kick in this week’s game. Ficken has been out since Week 11 with a groin injury. He’s made 9-of-10 field goals this season.

The Jets cut injury replacement Sergio Castillo earlier this week after he made just eight of his 15 field goal attempts and missed an extra point.