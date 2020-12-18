Joe Judge leaning toward making Daniel Jones decision on Friday

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and a sprained ankle. But the club didn’t get to see Jones practice on Thursday after canceling the session when offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Joe Judge said Thursday he’d like to see Jones move around at a faster tempo during Friday’s practice. Now, he’s also said he wants to make a decision on whether Jones will play sooner than later.

“I’d like to have a much better idea [today]. In a perfect world, I’d like to have a decision today,” Judge said Friday morning, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I can’t say 100 percent that’s the case, but I’m leaning towards making a decision today if possible.”

Judge added the plan is for Jones to receive first-team reps in Friday’s session, with the Giants paying particular attention to the quarterback’s mobility.

If Jones cannot play, Colt McCoy would start against Cleveland — the team that drafted him back in 2010. McCoy started New York’s Week 13 victory over Seattle, finishing 13-of-22 passing for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception.