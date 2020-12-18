Jon Gruden says Derek Carr’s groin injury is “significant”

USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr‘s night against the Los Angeles Chargers lasted just 11 plays before a groin injury forced him to sit out the rest of the night for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It appears as though it will keep him sidelined longer than just Thursday night as well.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he didn’t have a full update on Carr’s injury prognosis after the game but said it would have to be somewhat significant if it kept him sidelined.

“I don’t believe it’s a real tear, but obviously if he can’t finish the game it’s got to be pretty significant,” Gruden said.

Marcus Mariota replaced Carr for the remainder of Thursday night’s contest. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception along with a rushing touchdown and 88 yards on nine carries on the ground for Las Vegas in Carr’s absence.

“It just shows the kind of player and the kind of football character he has,” Gruden said of Mariota. “Our offensive coordinator isn’t here either. You lose Derek and then we change gears offensively and Marcus came in and did a great job. Really proud of him. I think that just kind ofputs an exclamation point on why we signed him and I just wish we could have won the game for him.”

The Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins next Saturday, which could feature two Hawaiian natives starting at quarterback with Mariota for Las Vegas and Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins.