Jordan Jenkins having shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins is headed for the operating room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jenkins is set for shoulder surgery next Tuesday. Jenkins, who went on injured reserve this week, has been playing with a torn labrum since Week 3 and the shoulder is also dislocated.

Jenkins had 32 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble this season. He has 22.5 sacks over the course of his five-year career.

Jenkins was a 2016 third-round pick and re-signed with the Jets on a one-year deal this offseason. He said over the summer that he was tired of f—–g losing after four years with the Jets, but it turned out that he and the team were just getting warmed up.