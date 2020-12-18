Julio Jones out for Sunday

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will not play in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Atlanta interim head coach Raheem Morris said Friday.

Jones has been hampered by a hamstring injury throughout the season, and has not played in two of the Falcons’ last three games.

Per Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Morris anticipates Jones having a shot to play the season’s final two games. To this point, there hasn’t been discussion of shutting Jones down for the rest of the year.

In nine games, Jones has 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns in 2020. In all likelihood, this will be the first time Jones finishes below 1,000 yards receiving since 2013.