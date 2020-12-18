Justin Herbert: “Crazy experience” playing against Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert grew up in Eugene, Oregon, so he was very familiar with Marcus Mariota‘s exploits at the collegiate level before following in his footsteps as a quarterback at the University of Oregon.

That added a little something extra to Thursday night’s game against the Raiders. Mariota replaced Derek Carr when Carr hurt his groin on the second possession of the game and that meant Herbert was dueling with one of his idols for the rest of the night.

Herbert got the win in overtime and then reflected on what it meant for him to be on the same field with Mariota.

“Pretty crazy experience,” Herbert said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I grew up watching Marcus. He was my favorite player. Just being from Eugene, I knew that program so well. To be able to play a couple games against him, it’s been really cool just to see him out on the field. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Herbert tied the record for the most touchdown passes by a rookie in the victory, but that may not be the lasting memory he takes away from Thursday night.