L.P. Ladouceur’s 251st game will set a record for a Canadian-born player

Getty Images

Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur will play in his 251st NFL game Sunday. That will set an NFL record for a Canadian-born player.

Former kicker Eddie Murray previously owned the record, which has stood for the past 20 years.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized Ladouceur’s accomplishment in a statement released Friday night.

“Mr. Ladouceur’s NFL career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field,” the statement read. “His unwavering commitment to working with charity organizations such as the Parker County Center of Hope to empower the lives of many individuals is a part of his enduring legacy.”

Ladouceur is in his 16th season with the Cowboys, tying him with Jason Witten for most in franchise history.

He has never missed a game and never had a bad snap.