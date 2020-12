Getty Images

The Lions initially listed center Frank Ragnow as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but they have since downgraded him to out.

Ragnow missed practice on Friday while visiting a specialist for his throat injury.

In his third season out of Arkansas, Ragnow had played 100 percent of the Lions’ offensive snaps in 2020.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is still questionable after he was limited in practice on Friday.