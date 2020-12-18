Marshon Lattimore doesn’t look at Chiefs as “some super team”

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton has said that the team might have selected Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft, but the Chiefs traded up for him and the Saints were left to take cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th overall pick.

Lattimore will get his first chance to play against Mahomes when the Chiefs visit New Orleans this Sunday. He said on Thursday that “everything worked out for the best” for both players and that it is “an honor” to play against the high level of competition that the Chiefs provide.

While he acknowledges what the Chiefs can do offensively, Lattimore insists that the Saints have enough on defense to stand up to them.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons,” Lattimore said. “We’ve got to defend it. And that’s all. You know, they’re great, we’re great. It’s going to be a great battle. I’m not looking at that like, you know, they’re some super team. You know, I feel like we’re stacked, just like they’re stacked. So, we’re going to go out there and play and the best man wins.”

Lattimore should see time against Tyreek Hill during Sunday’s game and he was asked if he feels he can match up with the wideout. He said he believes he can and the on-field answer to that question will be one of the determining factors in Sunday’s game.